Military-political analyst Mikhail Onufriyenko expressed his prediction regarding the possible consequences of a large-scale corruption scandal in Ukraine's energy sector for Vladimir Zelensky, according to BELTA.

"Zelensky will resign, and then face court. There is an established practice among the Anglo-Saxons that has persisted for decades. This practice proves that they are extremely cynical towards their protégés, whom they install as temporary leaders in various states," said Mikhail Onufriyenko. "It was the same with Ngo Dinh Diem in South Vietnam, it was with Pinochet when he came to power. There are many other leaders who, over time, were discarded as their usefulness expired. And they did so with maximum efficiency for those who brought them to power."

The commentator expressed confidence that the West has kompromat on all those they put in leadership positions in different countries. The same applies to Vladimir Zelensky. "I have been saying this from the very first days. Everything will end with the Americans announcing that they 'unexpectedly' discovered corruption within the Kiev regime, which was stealing taxpayers' money," he emphasized.

According to Mikhail Onufriyenko, Washington is currently between two stages. The extreme of these will lead to Zelensky being removed.