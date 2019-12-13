3.42 RUB
UN: humanitarian pause to increase aid deliveries to Gaza Strip
The humanitarian pause that has begun will help the UN to increase the amount of aid to the Gaza Strip, sb.by writes.
The press service of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) issued a statement on aid to Gaza.
"During the humanitarian pause that has been in place since this morning, the UN has been able to increase the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Hundreds of thousands of people have received food, water, medicine and other basic necessities," the UN said.
The largest humanitarian convoy since October 7 included 137 trucks. They were unloaded at the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East's Gaza-based facility.
