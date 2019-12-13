PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

UN concerned about possible use of depleted uranium munitions

The UN is concerned about the possible use of depleted uranium ammunition in any place, regardless of the parties because of the consequences that lead to its use. This is how the organization reacted to the UK's decision to transfer such munitions to Ukraine. The deputy minister of defense of Great Britain promised depleted uranium ammunition to Kiev.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All