3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
UN concerned about possible use of depleted uranium munitions
The UN is concerned about the possible use of depleted uranium ammunition in any place, regardless of the parties because of the consequences that lead to its use. This is how the organization reacted to the UK's decision to transfer such munitions to Ukraine. The deputy minister of defense of Great Britain promised depleted uranium ammunition to Kiev.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All