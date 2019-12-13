PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
UN accuses Israel of violating laws of war

The Israeli army systematically violates the laws of war in the Gaza Strip, which require minimizing civilian casualties. This is stated in the report of the Office of the UN Commissioner for human rights. It is specified that "violated the obligation to choose means and methods of warfare that minimize, as far as possible, damage to the civilian population."

The UN Human Rights Office regrets that Israel has not provided any explanation for the deadly bombings after several months, despite publicly made promises.

