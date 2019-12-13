UN calls for investigation of migrants' deaths near Belarus-Poland border

Another topic of concern to the UN are the cases of migrants' deaths on the border between Poland and Belarus. The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, and migration agency IOM, called on Tuesday for an immediate investigation into the deaths of people near the border between Poland and Belarus. The statement says the representatives of the organizations are shocked and outraged by the deaths at the border. They confirmed that, according to their information, "two Iraqi nationals died of hypothermia." The organizations recalled that the expulsion of asylum seekers endangers their lives and is illegal under the international law.