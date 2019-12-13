The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also reports that about 10 thousand people are missing or under the rubble of destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip. Nearly 11,000 people were forced to evacuate from 24 residential neighborhoods covering 18 square kilometers in southern Khan Younis and northern Rafah after an order from the Israeli military, the UN said.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated after Hamas infiltration from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023 - nearly 1,200 people were killed and another 250 taken hostage. Israel declared a complete blockade of Gaza and began strikes in the region before launching a ground operation in the enclave. The fighting has displaced more than 80% of Gaza's population, caused extensive damage and triggered a humanitarian crisis. According to the latest figures from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 39,000 people have been killed and more than 91,000 injured since the beginning of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict