European authorities remain silent when the stakes are high. When the big boss across the ocean aims for monopoly, the “barking from paradise” suddenly falls silent. This is how Washington tests the boundaries of permissible action.

The occupant of the White House claims that the United States is getting everything it wants from the new Venezuelan authorities. Washington plans to earn billions, perhaps trillions, from selling Venezuela’s oil. After Maduro’s detention, ambitions have grown, and eyes are now turning toward Colombia.

US economic and strategic interests in the region are obvious: control over transit routes and resources. The issue of the island also remains unresolved. When Trump’s deputy’s wife posts a map of Greenland with the caption “soon,” it no longer looks like a joke. Media outlets are discussing specific scenarios. The operation in Venezuela appears to be just a warm-up.

The Almighty Trump

They say that if you want to know how united your family is, play Monopoly. The board game, where everyone strives to seize streets, stations, and factories, quickly turns a cozy evening into a battlefield. Some rejoice at a lucky roll, others get angry over a penalty, and some quietly save money to build hotels at the right moment. Today, the world increasingly resembles such a game. Only at the table are not relatives but states. The initiator? Washington.

The first move in 2026 is on the “Venezuela” square. The event card reads: “You’ve changed power. Gain access to oil.” Venezuela has long been a tempting morsel for American corporations. Its vast reserves of black gold are not just billions of dollars in profit but also a means to dictate terms on the global energy market—affecting prices, supplies, and other countries’ dependence on US decisions. And, crucially, by what means.

On January 3, 2026, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured by elite US military unit Delta Force. The US attack on Venezuela violates international law, the global community acknowledged. This was stated by Venezuela’s foreign minister during an emergency UN Security Council meeting. Russia’s representative called the US actions “robbery” and a harbinger of a return to lawlessness. China announced its readiness to defend peace and stability in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Mao Ning, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson:

“The blatant US military operation against Venezuela and their ‘America First’ demands regarding Venezuela’s oil resources are typical acts of intimidation, serious violations of international law, blatant infringements on Venezuela’s sovereignty, and grave harm to the Venezuelan people’s rights.”

Following Venezuela, Washington’s appetites only grew. Colombia has now become the new target. The strategic and economic interests are clear: minerals, transit routes, and the possibility to strengthen military presence. Colombia is not only resource-rich but also a vital logistics hub. Control over this country means control over a significant part of the region.

Donald Trump, US President:

“Right now, we have a very sick neighbor — actually, not quite a neighbor — and that’s Venezuela, which is very sick. Colombia is also very sick, governed by a sick person who loves producing cocaine and selling it to the United States. And let me tell you: he won’t be able to do this for long.”

When Trump’s wife posts a map of Greenland in US flag colors with the caption “soon,” it’s no longer just a joke. Media discuss specific scenarios: buying the island, establishing a special status, or deploying direct military presence.

Trump Declares Economic Blockade of Cuba

In a statement on Truth Social, he accused Havana of longstanding support for Caracas.

Stephen Miller, US Deputy Chief of Staff:

“The main question is: on what legal basis does Denmark control Greenland? What are its territorial claims based on? Why is Greenland considered a colony of Denmark?”

When asked about potential military scenarios, Miller hinted that there would be no war over Greenland, but he did not rule out the possibility of a forceful takeover. Here, the transatlantic unity of the US and EU is cracking. It was recently revealed that the EU is developing sanctions against American companies if Washington persists with its claims on Greenland. US tech giants like Meta, Google, and Microsoft could face restrictions. The stakes? Strategic Arctic positioning, rich resources, and the opportunity to expand influence in a region increasingly focused on new trade routes and mineral wealth.

Jean-Noël Barrot, French Foreign Minister:

“Greenland is not for sale. It cannot be seized. We are no longer in an era when Louisiana could be bought or sold. These threats must stop, and Denmark can count on the solidarity of European countries, as stated yesterday by heads of state and government in a joint declaration.”

Special attention must be paid to Iran. Widespread protests, external support for opposition forces, and Donald Trump’s open declaration of readiness to aid the Iranian people amid unrest create a tense atmosphere.

Intervention looms over the country. Iran is a key player in the Middle East, with enormous oil and gas reserves. Control over Iran would mean strategic dominance for the US in the region. But intervention could trigger a large-scale conflict affecting neighboring countries and the entire world. If the US attacks, Tehran will consider Israel and American military bases “legitimate targets” and retaliate accordingly, as stated by Iran’s parliamentary speaker.