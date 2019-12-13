Compromise on high-ranking officials and politicians published

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists has published documents on offshore operations, possibly involving world politicians. The secret records are known as the Pandora Papers. The documents contain information about more than 130 billionaires from 45 countries. Also, the documents reveal facts more than 330 politicians and high-ranking officials, including the leaders of 35 nations. The investigation refers to the United States as a "major tax haven". The dossier features reports from over 600 hundred journalists in 117 countries. In particular, there is information about Vladimir Zelensky. It is reported that he has sold 25% of his shares to an offshore company run by his close friend who now works as a presidential adviser. The leader of Ukraine is also registered with an offshore company, its trust owner being the head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Zelensky and his close associates may also have been involved in transferring $40 million from structures affiliated with oligarch Kolomoisky.