3.74 BYN
2.85 BYN
3.42 BYN
Orbán: 95% Hungarian Citizens Oppose Ukraine's Accession to EU
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Three-quarters of European citizens oppose Ukraine's hasty accession to the European Union. In Hungary, 95% of citizens share this view, Orbán stated. The Hungarian Prime Minister noted that, according to a recent poll, the majority of local residents rejected Ukraine's accelerated accession because they want to protect their farmers, the safety of their families, and peace in Hungary.
The government plans to honor the opinion of its citizens and will not allow Ukraine to join the EU. "We will not budge, despite the pressure," Orbán concluded.