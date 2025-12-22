"US-Russian negotiations can bring peace despite Europe" – this is how Viktor Orban described the prospects for resolving the Ukrainian conflict.

In an interview, the Hungarian Prime Minister stated that dialogue between Moscow and Washington is the only thing that can stop the hostilities.

According to him, European authorities tried to convince the public that the war would not have to be paid for. The West dreamed of covering the costs with Russian assets, but this plan failed. According to Orban, Europe's "big trick" has collapsed, and citizens are now beginning to understand the real cost of the conflict.