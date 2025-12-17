Orban: EU summit will not have enough votes to approve expropriation of Russian assets

Ahead of the EU summit in Brussels, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told reporters that EU countries do not have the necessary majority to approve the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, TASS reports.

"Last evening, I saw that enough countries are opposing such a decision, and we will be able to gather enough votes to block it. Therefore, I believe that if this issue is put to a vote, it will not be able to secure the support of a sufficient majority. Therefore, I believe this issue is removed from the agenda," the prime minister said.

Journalists also asked Orbán whether he would agree to EU countries issuing a joint loan to Ukraine, which they would have to repay from their national budgets. The prime minister responded that he was not yet aware of any other proposals the European Commission would make in lieu of expropriating "frozen assets, the issue of which can be considered closed."

At the same time, he emphasized that, according to the Hungarian constitution, the government can only participate in such borrowing with parliamentary approval. "I do not have such authority, and I do not believe that parliament will ever authorize any Hungarian prime minister to repay debts under an EU loan," Orbán said.