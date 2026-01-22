3.74 BYN
Orbán: Hungary won't allow Ukraine joining EU for next 100 years
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Hungary won't let Ukraine join the European Union for the next 100 years, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced. He emphasized that in the next 100 years "here will not be a parliament in Hungary that would vote for the Ukrainians' accession to the European Union."
That's how Orbán was commenting on the EU-proposed roadmap for Ukraine, which purportedly calls for the "independent" country to join the union by 2027.