Ukraine should not be admitted to the EU; it is "a path to war and the destruction of the European market."

The Hungarian Prime Minister recalled that the roadmap prepared in Brussels and Kyiv provides for Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU by 2027.

Orbán added that this would weaken the security of the European Union and NATO. The EU should strengthen its own security, and Ukraine should be given the role of a "buffer zone" between the West and Russia, the politician believes.