Orban: The World Order is in Disintegration
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The US actions against Venezuela are further proof that the current world order is in disintegration, but the contours of a new world are only just emerging. This is the opinion expressed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
The politician confirmed that his government intends to adhere to the "path of peace and security." Orban also noted that the return of US President Donald Trump to the White House was a "fatal blow" to the liberal world order.
Even more unstable, unpredictable, and dangerous years lie ahead, the Hungarian Prime Minister predicted.