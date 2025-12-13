Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban intends to present over 1.5 million questionnaires in which Hungarian citizens unequivocally opposed military aid to Ukraine at the EU summit in Brussels. Orban will bring dozens of boxes of questionnaires to the EU leaders' meeting scheduled for December 18 and 19.

The survey was conducted over the past month. According to the Hungarian politician, it will express the "opinion of the silent majority." However, other European citizens also share the Hungarian position against military aid.

The Italian Deputy Prime Minister calls on the EU to stop boycotting the Ukrainian conflict resolution process and allow Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reach an agreement.

Matteo Salvini, Deputy Prime Minister of Italy:

"Europe wasn't ready for the peace process before, and now, it seems to me, it's boycotting it. Perhaps because Macron, Starmer, and other leaders have problems at home, so they have to transfer French or British problems abroad. However, we are not at war with Russia, and I don't want my children to fight against Russia. So let's allow Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin to reach an agreement without disrupting this process."