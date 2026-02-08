Prime Minister Viktor Orbán openly calls Ukraine an enemy of Hungary. According to the politician, Kiev constantly pressures Brussels to cut off EU members' access to cheap Russian energy, and such calls are nothing more than an expression of hostility.

"And one more thing the Ukrainians must understand. They must stop constantly demanding, on behalf of Brussels, that Hungary be cut off from cheap Russian energy. Until Ukraine stops, it will, excuse me, remain our enemy, because it is encroaching on our fundamental interests by inciting Brussels to cut us off from cheap Russian energy. Anyone who does this is not just an opponent of Hungary, but an enemy."