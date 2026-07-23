Ortega’s Words Twisted: Venezuelan Analyst Accuses Media of Spreading “Dictatorship” Narrative

In Nicaragua the opposition has already begun to speculate on the electoral process and recent innovations in the country. President Daniel Ortega’s speech has been turned completely upside down. Global media are filled with headlines claiming that “elections will no longer be held” and that “dictatorship is returning.”

“This is normal, and in our countries it has already become a common practice for the media — especially digital agencies and social networks — to be used to sow doubts among our peoples and influence the mood of our people,” said Abraham Istiarte, an analyst with Extra News Mundo (Venezuela).

He recalled that he was in Nicaragua for the celebration of the people’s triumph over the Somoza dictatorship 47 years ago. During the ceremony, Commander Daniel spoke about the parameters used to protect progress and the people, as well as about the advancement, growth and improvement across all areas in Nicaragua.

“And after some time, suddenly it began: headlines of this kind started appearing all over the world — that dictatorship is once again consolidating its forces in this country. No. To tell the truth, this government managed to put an end to the dictatorship in its time, and throughout its life it has supported its people and its country, trying and continuing to try by legal means to prevent those who intend to influence Nicaragua negatively and hinder its development. Commander Daniel was very precise in his statement,” Istiarte noted.

He observed that what is happening in Nicaragua is very similar to what is taking place in Venezuela. Opposition media act in a way designed to anger people, plunge them into depression and, as a result, provoke collective discontent.

“For example, right after the New Year celebrations Venezuela began to be bombed, the president and his wife were kidnapped. Instantly news appeared that he had been taken because he was a drug trafficker. But all of these were false explanations intended to justify the action when another country attacked us and kidnapped our leader. With these justifications they try to make it seem as if everything was legal and correct. As journalists we have the task, using our means of communication and our voice, to tell people the truth. Competition with the messengers that go through social networks is very serious. And for us, being honest and delivering the truth to our people is a fundamental task,” the analyst emphasized.