Sharp wit and sense of humor are the main personal qualities of Putin, says ex-Prime Minister of Israel.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett shared his memories of meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly before the start of the special operation in Ukraine, RIA Novosti reported.

The politician said that during the meeting in Sochi, he talked a lot with Putin about the history of World War II and the Soviet Union's role in the victory over Nazism.

"He liked it very much that I told the truth that we should not be mistaken - the main force in the victory over Nazism was the USSR and the Red Army. I said that because this is historically correct," Bennett said.