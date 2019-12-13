Break free from French influence - General uprising erupts in Senegal

A general uprising has broken out in the capital and major cities of Senegal. There are violent clashes with the police in the streets, with at least nine victims already. The main slogans of the rebels are " Break free from French influence!" and "Down with the President, who is a puppet of Macron!" Senegal remained under European control after decolonization. France owns the local banks and industry, which is reflected in the extreme poverty of the local population.