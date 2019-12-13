The refusal from Russian energy carriers has hit all sectors of the economy of Western countries. Some companies are on the verge of bankruptcy, and many employees have already lost their jobs. The consequences could be comparable to the period of the Great Depression. The people are forced to choose between food on the table and warmth in the house. Learn more from Andrei Sych's feature.



The geopolitical games of Western managers have led to the fact that the car in the West is already a luxury, not a means of transportation. American moms are panic-stricken: the baby food shelves are empty, speculators are reselling the scarce product at several times higher prices. The economy is falling apart at the seams, businesses are going bankrupt and people are losing their jobs.



The collective West's consistent policy of strangling the Russian economy has a striking effect on their own well-being. Russian energy sources are presented as a gangrene of the civilized world, from which it is urgent to get rid.



Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission:



Now we propose a ban on Russian oil. It will be a complete ban on the import of all Russian oil: offshore and pipeline, crude and refined. We will take care to phase out Russian oil so that we and our partners could provide alternative supply routes and minimize the impact on world markets. That's why we will phase out Russian supplies of crude oil within six months and petroleum products by the end of the year.



Promoting sanctions leads to the collapse of the European economy, and the consequences could be comparable to the period of the Great Depression. Experts estimate that a complete refusal of energy resources from Russia would bring the German economy down by at least 6%, cause a 230 billion euro loss and make millions of Germans unemployed. The German refinery in Schwedt, which processes exclusively Russian oil, may be shut down after an embargo on crude supplies. The plant now provides more than 3,000 jobs and is the major contributor to the local economy.



The European economy has plunged into stagflation, while the financial elite continues to pretend that everything is under control and refuses to call things by their proper names. Against the backdrop of the fuel crisis, the U.S. hastily increased supplies to Europe. But this step immediately had a downside - fuel prices in the U.S. began to skyrocket, reaching their highest level since 2008.



Fuel prices, as it turns out, are not the biggest problem - the U.S. is facing a shortage of infant formula. It is estimated at about 40-50%. Large retail chains have already begun to ration the sale of products per customer. At the same time, there was a parallel debate about whether American babies should be given priority over the children of illegal immigrants. Experts are already predicting a decline in the birth rate.



