PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Open letter sent to Biden by hundreds of lawyers from around world

An open letter to Biden with a call to stop the application of unilateral economic sanctions was sent by hundreds of lawyers from around the world, Bloomberg writes. The document notes that such restrictions are illegal and only destabilize the world situation, leading to economic instability, hunger and limiting access to medicines and essential goods.

Earlier, the U.S. media wrote that the U.S. today imposes 3 times more sanctions than any other country or international body.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All