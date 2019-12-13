3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Open letter sent to Biden by hundreds of lawyers from around world
An open letter to Biden with a call to stop the application of unilateral economic sanctions was sent by hundreds of lawyers from around the world, Bloomberg writes. The document notes that such restrictions are illegal and only destabilize the world situation, leading to economic instability, hunger and limiting access to medicines and essential goods.
Earlier, the U.S. media wrote that the U.S. today imposes 3 times more sanctions than any other country or international body.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All