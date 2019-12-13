3.42 RUB
Open intimidation: Head of NATO military committee urges world to prepare for clash with Russia
The NATO military machine has moved to open intimidation of the population - the head of the military committee of the alliance Rob Bauer said that the world community "should prepare for a clash with Russia, which will happen in the next 20 years". He called on European governments to implement systems to manage mobilization. This is already happening in Poland and Lithuania. According to Bauer, civilians should prepare as well.
Next week, NATO will launch the largest exercise in a decade, Resilient Defender 2024, which will last several months. Legend has it that a fictional country called Occasus (read "Russia") will attack one of the alliance's countries. About 90,000 military personnel will be involved in the maneuvers. The last exercise of this scale took place in 1988, then 125,000 people took part in it.
