EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Repelling Iranian attack cost Israel about 1.3 billion dollars

Repelling Iranian attack cost Israel about 1.3 billion dollars overnight. The alleged figures were voiced by an IDF general.

On the night of April 14, Iran fired 185 drones and 146 missiles into Israel. Israel said most of the launched vehicles were shot down. Tehran, on the other hand, reported hitting the intended targets, calling the operation "successful." The strikes were carried out exclusively on Israeli military facilities.

At the same time, Iran emphasizes that it is ready to give a "commensurate response" if Israel decides to attack "Iranian interests, officials and civilians" again. The overnight operation called "Promise Fulfilled" was a response to the Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All