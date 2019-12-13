The world has seen many examples of Western crimes. But the sad outcome is always identical - war and destroyed country. A vivid proof of this is the history of Syria.

The net profit from oil smuggling in Syria is estimated at 40 million dollars a month. The money goes to the American shadow state and related companies. Americans are operating there like bandits. The military seems to have withdrawn from Syria, but the towers are guarded. As president, Trump openly said that all oil should go to America. About 90% of Syria's production is concentrated on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River. Formerly a stronghold of ISIS, today it is under the control of the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces. The rich oil fields are nearly a third of the country.

Syria is certainly recovering. But since the U.S. invasion, the scale of the looting of Syria's subsoil is enormous. The government has estimated the damage at more than $100 billion.

Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces: