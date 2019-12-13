PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Israel's response to Iran - from strikes on nuclear facilities to destruction of military bases

Israel has decided on its response to Iran's April 14 attack - Tel Aviv is now choosing a date for strikes against Tehran and its allies, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The publication notes that the methods of response range from strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities to the destruction of bases and launch sites for drones and ballistic missiles. Israel is expected to launch strikes after the Easter holidays. Iran, in its turn, has warned: in case of an attack, it will launch a counter-strike within seconds.

The threat of escalation and the beginning of the largest military conflict in the Middle East is understood in Washington. Earlier, Joe Biden warned the Israeli Prime Minister against such actions.

