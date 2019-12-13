3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Israel's response to Iran - from strikes on nuclear facilities to destruction of military bases
Israel has decided on its response to Iran's April 14 attack - Tel Aviv is now choosing a date for strikes against Tehran and its allies, the Jerusalem Post reports.
The publication notes that the methods of response range from strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities to the destruction of bases and launch sites for drones and ballistic missiles. Israel is expected to launch strikes after the Easter holidays. Iran, in its turn, has warned: in case of an attack, it will launch a counter-strike within seconds.
The threat of escalation and the beginning of the largest military conflict in the Middle East is understood in Washington. Earlier, Joe Biden warned the Israeli Prime Minister against such actions.
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Lukashenko declares IT as driving force of future progress in Belarus
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All