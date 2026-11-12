Outcomes of Two-Day Talks in Abu Dhabi to be Discussed in Moscow on November 12

Outcomes of the two-day talks in Abu Dhabi will be discussed in Moscow on November 12.

Trump's special envoys will be received by the Russian president. Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner asked the Russian side to formulate its vision for the future European security architecture, including the measures Moscow is prepared to take. The American delegation will then travel to Dublin, where it will brief Zelenskyy on the results of the consultations.

In an interview with Politico, Kushner stated that he intends to ask Putin to agree to include Europe in the negotiation process in the future. This, he believes, will be possible if a single representative from European countries is identified. The Europeans themselves understand this—an informal summit will be held in Dublin on November 13 to discuss who could represent Europe at the talks.