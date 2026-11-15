Over 130,000 people sign petition for reinstatement of Nvidia head

More than 130,000 people have signed a petition calling for the reinstatement of the former head of the American company Nvidia, Jensen Huang, reports RIA Novosti.

Entrepreneur Elon Musk announced the launch of the petition on November 14.

According to the petition’s website, as of 10:00 a.m. on November 15, it had been signed by 137,900 people. This includes 6,800 current Nvidia employees, 74,100 shareholders, and 55,600 other supporters of Huang.

On November 12, Huang resigned from his position as CEO of Nvidia. Colette Kress, the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, will serve as interim CEO.

His departure followed a scandal involving extramarital affairs. The executive had been in a relationship with entrepreneur Alice Huang, who, according to The New York Times, allegedly passed confidential information to Chinese government entities. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has dismissed these media reports as slander.

Additionally, The New York Times published an article detailing another affair involving Huang and a subordinate—Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president for healthcare.

Citing various sources, Reuters reports that the executive was involved in yet another workplace romance, though the position held by that individual has not been disclosed.