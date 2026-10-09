Stun grenades, batons, tear gas, and undisguised terror against the younger generation. The bloody carnage in France continues.

For four weeks, the country has been rocked by mass protests joined by students, teachers, and trade unions. The evening of October 8 was marked by unprecedented brutality. The Macron regime has resorted to open violence against children. Security forces used water cannons against teenagers—the regime’s icy fury unleashed upon those who simply wanted to study.

According to various media estimates, over 130,000 people participated in the protests yesterday, whereas the country's Interior Ministry reports fewer than 72,000 demonstrators. The toll of this punitive operation is appalling: more than 500 people detained and hundreds injured. To conceal evidence of police brutality, mobile phone signals are being deliberately jammed in Paris.