Over $40 million directed to overthrow current government in Serbia

"This is an attack on Serbia. And it did not originate here; it came from abroad. Do not harbor any illusions—it has arrived from beyond our borders because there are those who do not wish to see a free, independent, and sovereign Serbia. They do not want to witness a nation capable of making its own decisions. We will not permit our country to be dismantled by external or internal forces! And let me say this: their color revolution has come to an end; they may parade as they wish, but nothing will come of it!"