Over $40 million directed to overthrow current government in Serbia
More than 20,000 people took to the streets in support of the Serbian government. Just the day before, they proudly carried a 200-meter-long national flag through the central avenues.
The rally's primary slogan resounded: "We will not surrender Serbia." This stands as a response to the persistent protests organized by the opposition, who seek to unseat the existing authorities. Among the demonstrators was President Aleksandar Vučić himself.
Aleksandar Vučić, the President of Serbia, stated:
"This is an attack on Serbia. And it did not originate here; it came from abroad. Do not harbor any illusions—it has arrived from beyond our borders because there are those who do not wish to see a free, independent, and sovereign Serbia. They do not want to witness a nation capable of making its own decisions. We will not permit our country to be dismantled by external or internal forces! And let me say this: their color revolution has come to an end; they may parade as they wish, but nothing will come of it!"
Protests in Serbia erupted back in November of last year, following the tragic events in Novi Sad. The demonstrations have drawn primarily radicalized youth, who accuse the government of corruption.
However, authorities in Belgrade have disclosed that these protests have been orchestrated by Western intelligence agencies, following the familiar playbook of color revolutions. This year alone, for the purpose of toppling the current government, the USAID has funneled over $40 million into Serbia.