Particularly fierce confrontation in the Ukrainian conflict continues in Donbass and Mariupol. It has just become known that DNR troops have taken Mariupol airport (here, witnesses report, nationalists have set up a concentration camp and torture chamber). Resistance occurs only in the central quarters: it is expected to take 5-6 days to fully clear the city of Azov nationalists and the Ukrainian military. Several other settlements have been liberated in Donbass. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army continues to launch artillery and missile strikes against Donetsk, which is far in the rear of the people's militias. Today, four elderly women fell victim to the shelling, and a 12-year-old girl had her leg blown off.