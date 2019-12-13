Violent clashes, rioting and detentions: Europe celebrated May Day

Violent clashes, rioting and detentions. This is how May Day was celebrated in Europe. 54 protesters were taken into custody in Paris, and 8 gendarmes were reportedly wounded. The security forces used stun grenades and tear gas against the activists. As a result of the rioting, the windows of banks and real estate firms were damaged.



Nor were German law enforcers shy about their resources. In Berlin, 37 people were arrested at May Day demonstrations. In Düsseldorf, activists shouted down Olaf Scholz, who had publicly promised to increase military supplies to Ukraine. The chancellor was simply not willing to listen.



About 10 thousand people took to the streets of Madrid. Among the main demands of the demonstrators were an increase in wages and the fight against inflation. Mass demonstrations were held with the same demands in Lisbon, Portugal and Athens in Greece.

