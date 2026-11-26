Former Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, is set to become the new President of the European Central Bank (ECB). He will assume office in February 2027, reports BELTA.

Pablo Hernández de Cos will succeed Christine Lagarde as ECB President in 2027. He secured the support of eurozone leaders at a European Council summit, notes CNBC.

While his appointment still requires formal approval following consultations with the European Parliament and the ECB Governing Council, the political agreement reached at the summit in Brussels on November 26, 2026, effectively guarantees his appointment, as the advisory bodies do not hold veto power.

De Cos, a 55-year-old economist and seasoned central banker, spent his entire career at the Bank of Spain. He began in the 1990s as a research economist and served in various departments before becoming Governor—a position he held from 2018 until June 2024. He chaired the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision from 2019 to 2024, and has served as General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Basel since July 2025.

On October 29, 2026, Christine Lagarde announced that she would step down early as ECB President, effective February 7, 2027—approximately nine months before the end of her term.