Palestinian-Israeli conflict: IDF cuts off Gaza City from southern part of enclave

The situation in the Middle East is getting more and more complicated. The IDF cut off Gaza City from the southern part of the enclave, the troops are moving from several directions and have already gone 7 kilometers deep. During the night, Israel continued airstrikes on Gaza, according to military reports, the targets were military facilities of Hamas.

In its turn, the Gaza Health Ministry reported the deaths of more than two dozen people in the shelling of a residential neighborhood near the port. Earlier, more than 50 people, were killed in the shelling of the refugee camp al-Maghazi.

Since the beginning of ground operations, the Israeli military struck more than two and a half thousand targets in the Strip.

