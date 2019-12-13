Victory Day events held throughout Europe

Residents of Prague laid flowers at the Soviet Victory Memorial at Olsany cemetery in the Czech Republic.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova also honored the memory of Soviet soldiers. Slovak bikers, in their turn, continued “Road of Heroic Flame” project in their homeland, in Poprad. The bikers have already visited Minsk and Khatyn.



A memorial ceremony was held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw. The event was attended by veterans, government and army representatives.



The leaders of Uzbekistan, Abkhazia, Moldova and Georgia laid flowers at the memorials in their countries.



In Estonia, the authorities tried to take away the pride of the nation in their fathers' deeds. Police officers did not allow local population to light the symbolic "eternal flame" near the monument to the World War II victims. However the attempts of law-enforcers were unsuccessful.







The inhabitants of Latvia were not lucky either. The authorities of the country totally closed access to the monument to the Liberators of Riga. But even the barricades and police cordons couldn't take away the respect for the Soviet soldiers from the Latvians. Local residents come to pay tribute to the fallen heroes. They leave flowers at the monument. Attempts to rewrite history always end the same way. And the feat of the nation will remain immortal for centuries.