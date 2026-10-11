Panic in Kiev: Zelensky Urgently Calls European Leaders After Trump’s Statement

Zelensky has held a series of urgent phone calls with the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Norway and Finland. The calls were prompted by Donald Trump’s statement that Ukraine should hold elections.

Donald Trump, U.S. president:

“There was no reason for this war between Ukraine and Russia to start. It began because of incompetence. It should never have happened. You would not have lost 30% of your country. This is a war that should not have started, and I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president.”

Trump later repeated his call for Ukraine to get a new leader. Relations between Kyiv and Washington have worsened amid continued Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries. Trump said the strikes were contributing to a diesel shortage and harming the global economy and American farmers.

In response to Trump’s criticism, Zelensky called the U.S. Treasury’s temporary authorization of Russian diesel purchases “a weak decision.” Trump then openly called for a change of government in Kyiv.

The previous day, the Ukrainian delegation left multilateral consultations in Miami early, cancelling the second day of talks in protest against the “diesel deal” between the United States and Russia. Kyiv’s leader is now seeking European support in response to what the report describes as a de facto ultimatum from the White House.