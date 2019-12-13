3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Pope urges Ukraine to admit defeat and go to peace talks
Pope Francis has urged Ukraine to admit defeat in the conflict and go for peace talks with Russia, BELTA writes with reference to the pontiff's statement on Swiss television.
The Pope believes that Kiev should have courage and raise the white flag, thinking first of all about ordinary people. And negotiations can be conducted with the help of international mediators. In his opinion, such actions should be taken now to prevent the situation from worsening.
He also urged Ukraine not to regard the negotiations as capitulation, because in the current situation it is important not to lead the country to suicide.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All