Zelensky officially renounced Poland's highest state award, which Nawrocki had stripped him of the day before.

The head of the Kyiv regime couldn't think of anything better to do than mail the order to Warsaw. He accompanied his action with a photo report and a caustic comment. It seemed that if it was believed that this symbol could remain with Benito Mussolini, then Ukrainians wouldn't argue with it.

However, in April 2023, when Zelensky received the award after a firm handshake with Duda, he had no complaints.