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Parcel demarche: Zelensky sends Order of White Eagle to Warsaw by mail
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Parcel demarche: Zelensky sends Order of White Eagle to Warsaw by mailnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cf87e063-5086-42c6-a953-ec44e7161131/conversions/ff63c5ae-f516-445c-9fb9-0fb9de3927b6-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cf87e063-5086-42c6-a953-ec44e7161131/conversions/ff63c5ae-f516-445c-9fb9-0fb9de3927b6-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cf87e063-5086-42c6-a953-ec44e7161131/conversions/ff63c5ae-f516-445c-9fb9-0fb9de3927b6-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cf87e063-5086-42c6-a953-ec44e7161131/conversions/ff63c5ae-f516-445c-9fb9-0fb9de3927b6-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Zelensky officially renounced Poland's highest state award, which Nawrocki had stripped him of the day before.
The head of the Kyiv regime couldn't think of anything better to do than mail the order to Warsaw. He accompanied his action with a photo report and a caustic comment. It seemed that if it was believed that this symbol could remain with Benito Mussolini, then Ukrainians wouldn't argue with it.
However, in April 2023, when Zelensky received the award after a firm handshake with Duda, he had no complaints.
Now all that remains is to wait for Warsaw to receive the Polish tanks and other aid cash on delivery. As many Poles write on social media, Zelensky would also return the money.