Paris Aims to Expand Nuclear Capabilities

France is focused on not only updating its existing weapon systems but also increasing their quantity. This includes further development of nuclear arsenals, specifically sea-launched ballistic missiles and air-launched cruise missiles that form the backbone of what is referred to as the "deterrence force."

In March, President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed France's readiness to invest in defense, including nuclear technologies, during a televised address to the nation. According to Reuters, around €2 billion is earmarked for these goals.