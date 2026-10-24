Paris is turning into a fortified zone: French authorities have drawn up heavy armored vehicles to government buildings and are preparing for a hardline suppression of protests. Footage of armored vehicles blocking approaches to the Élysée Palace and the National Assembly clearly demonstrates Paris’s course toward an uncompromising force scenario. On 24 October a day of nationwide protest has been declared in France, uniting the “Yellow Vests,” trade unions and students. It is expected that up to half a million people will take to the streets. A huge crowd of demonstrators is marching through Paris. Their procession in the city center was not approved, so it is being held on the outskirts, Le Figaro writes. And it reports that more than 130 people have already been detained across the country.

Jérôme Rodrigues, leader of the “Yellow Vests” movement (France):

“We are not here to look for differences; what unites us is anger, it is the same for all of us. It would be foolish if everyone acted alone; today it is important to stick together. No one has a future — neither the youth nor families that can barely make ends meet. Everything is very complicated. But in any case, whoever wants to claim the post of president of France is warned: they will have to get down to work.”

“The demands of students and high-school pupils are fair, so they cannot be left one-on-one with the security forces. The latter currently have such an ideology of maintaining order that it is simply catastrophic. The youth must succeed, must win. I consider this very important,” a protest participant noted.

French police begin hardline dispersal in the regions

In the regions the security forces have already moved to action. From Clermont-Ferrand come footage of harsh clashes: police flood the streets with tear gas, clearing columns of masked youth. Paris has frozen in anticipation of a large-scale force operation.