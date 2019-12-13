PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Paris refuses to provide Kiev with digital map of Belarus

Ukraine requested from France a digital map of Belarus with a detailed description of the terrain and identified air defenses. It is needed for fighter and drone attacks at a minimum altitude, allowing for sabotage activities unnoticed by the air defense. According to the newspaper Le Monde, Ukraine turned to France after receiving refusals from other members of the coalition. According to the newspaper, Paris refused the favor.

