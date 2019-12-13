Estonian Parliament fails to pass law on dismantling Soviet monuments

Some kind of glitch is emerging in the West. The Estonian Parliament did not pass the law on the dismantling of Soviet monuments, which earlier was rejected by the President because of insufficient clarity of wording. At the same time, last year they approved all the necessary amendments to the Building Code to make it easier for the authorities to make decisions on the demolition of monuments. At the same time they recommended to "remove" 244 such monuments from the public space of Estonia and even allocated almost one and a half million for this purpose. Well, let's wait and see.