Parliament of Estonia Rejects Bill to Close Border with Russia

The Riigikogu (Parliament) of Estonia has rejected a bill proposing that the government close border crossing points between the Republic of Estonia and the Russian Federation. This was reported on the parliament's website, as conveyed by BELTA.

The parliament dismissed the resolution titled "Proposal to the Government of the Republic to Close the Temporary Control Line between the Republic of Estonia and the Russian Federation," which was introduced by the opposition Conservative Party "Isamaa." In the final vote, 14 members of the Riigikogu supported the bill, while 61 voted against it.

As TASS reminds, the "Isamaa" party submitted the bill to parliament in January. In the explanatory note accompanying the proposal, it was stated, "Given the security situation, the recent attacks, and anticipated threats, it would be advisable for the government to make a decision to close the Estonia-Russia land border as soon as possible." Later, the Estonian Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that they did not see any reasons to close the border.