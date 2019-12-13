PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Pashinyan: Armenia froze participation in CSTO

Armenia has frozen its participation in the CSTO. This was stated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in an interview with France 24 TV channel. According to him, the agreement with regard to Yerevan was not implemented. In addition, Pashinyan said that peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is unthinkable at the moment.

While answering a question about the possible closure of the Russian military base in Armenia, the prime minister said that "there is no talk about it at the moment."

