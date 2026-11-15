A massive protest took place in Berlin against the declining standard of living and government plans to reinstate universal military conscription. German youth are demanding that the authorities curb their militaristic appetites; while spending on arms procurement and the expansion of the military grows ever more lavish by the day, the social sector is being completely neglected. Demonstrators engaged in brief clashes with the police, and several participants in the Berlin protest were detained.

Rising cost of living stirs the Iberian Peninsula

Mass protests have also swept through Portugal, with tens of thousands of residents taking to the streets in 30 cities across the country. They are frustrated by the rapid rise in housing costs and utility bills, which have turned the prospect of owning a home into a luxury beyond the reach of the average citizen. This has become a shared crisis for the nations of the Iberian Peninsula. In neighboring Spain, citizens are also demanding a change in housing policy; the protests were ignited by the eviction of an 87-year-old woman—who subsequently died after becoming homeless—sparking a wave of public outrage that spread from Spain to Portugal.

Street warfare rages in Tirana

In Albania—a country hoping to join the EU in the near future—discontent is surging, driven not so much by poverty alone, but by rampant local corruption. In the capital, Tirana, ongoing clashes with the police have effectively escalated into full-blown street warfare. The fiercest clashes between students and law enforcement took place outside the parliament building; the young people are demanding the immediate resignation of the government, as well as of those ministers who have become notorious for their unbridled thievery.