Against the background of Western fakes, accounts of real eyewitness sometimes break into the info-field. The correspondence between American director and film producer Gonzalo Lira Lopez and UFC fighter Paulo Costa was published in the social networks. The latter hinted that Russian troops were allegedly hitting residential buildings. Lopez told him, "I'm in Kharkov now. I believe the Russians much more than I would ever believe the Ukrainian Armed Forces or their security services." He added that Russian troops are clearly avoiding hitting the residential areas. "I'm not worried about the Russians shelling me, I'm worried about the thugs of the Zelensky regime kidnapping me," the director concluded.



