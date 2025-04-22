3.67 BYN
3.03 BYN
3.48 BYN
Pavel Shidlovsky attended Easter dinner of ambassadors and congressmen in USA
While 'protesters' are loudly trumpeting the international isolation of our country - Belarusian diplomacy is quietly establishing relations with influential representatives of Washington's interests.
Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the United States published in their official account on network X a photo from the Easter dinner organized for ambassadors and congressmen. In this photo, Senior Vice President and legal adviser on government relations at The Walt Disney Company Troy Dow is sitting with his wife to the left of Pavel Shidlovsky, Chargé d'Affaires of Belarus in the United States of America.