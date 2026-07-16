The loud political scandal in Lithuania is acquiring ever greater similarities with a theatre of the absurd. The Baltic republic has stated that it is ready to pay the fine imposed on it by an international court in connection with the activities of a secret CIA prison on its territory: Lithuania has been ordered to pay 30,000 euros in compensation to a torture victim.

However, official Vilnius has categorically refused to conduct an investigation into the activities of the secret prison. Moreover, Nauseda outright denies the existence of secret torture sites.

Meanwhile, the fact of the existence of such prisons in a number of European countries has been proven and, moreover, effectively acknowledged by the Americans themselves. In addition to Lithuania, secret CIA prisons existed, for example, in Poland and Romania.

In the 2000s, the law prohibited torturing detainees on US soil itself, so the CIA created prisons in other countries. Later, torture was permitted on US territory as well, and the need for overseas prisons disappeared. And now Lithuania is paying compensation to torture victims, but refuses to acknowledge the existence of the torture sites.