Peace Council may begin its work on February 19 in Washington

Trump is accelerating efforts on the Palestinian issue. According to Axios, the US administration plans to hold a high-level meeting dedicated to the Gaza Peace Council. The first meeting of leaders is scheduled for February 19 in Washington.

The event has two goals: to unite the Peace Council participants and to raise funds for the reconstruction of Gaza. The Palestinian enclave, devastated by more than two years of war, needs billions of dollars for reconstruction. The portal clarifies that the plans remain in the preliminary stages and are subject to change at any time. Furthermore, the White House has not yet confirmed this information.