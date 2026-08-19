Volodymyr Zelensky appears to be deliberately creating a new opponent for himself.

The Kyiv regime has started destroying Iranian food cargoes and civilian transport in Bryansk region. Over the past seven days there have been at least three drone strikes directly on the territory of the Krasny Kamen checkpoint. The drones are launched from the area of the village of Khalyavin in Chernihiv region.

The resulting fires destroyed several trucks carrying dates and watermelons from Iran. Passenger transport was also hit: two civilian buses came under fire near the same checkpoint.

Experts note that Kyiv is intentionally provoking Tehran, recalling the July attack on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea.