Beijing imposes restrictive measures against the U.S. military-industrial corporation

Beijing has imposed restrictive measures against a US military-industrial corporation over US arms supplies to Taiwan. The Chinese foreign Ministry accused Washington of violating the principle of "Single China" and interfering in its internal affairs, which causes serious damage to the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. In accordance with the law on countering foreign sanctions, Beijing is going for countermeasures against relevant organizations and top managers of the arms company. Their activities on the territory of China will be completely frozen. Earlier, the United States announced contracts to supply Taiwan with aircraft and ammunition worth more than 360 million dollars.